(WXYZ) — Detroit has the most drive-by and targeted shootings where kids have become innocent victims. But an effort underway to curb these incidents didn’t start there.

"Right now, in the city of Flint, we have a lot of drive-by shootings," said State Rep. Cynthia Neeley (D-Flint).

In October of 2020, 3-year-old Messiah Williams was killed while inside a Flint house. Justice for Messiah on Facebook has turned into legislation in Lansing.

"Messiah’s family was one of the families that reached out to me as a legislator to say, 'hey, what can we do to make sure that no other family has to go through this,'" said Rep. Neeley.

House Bill 5027 and other related bills would bring new, expanded penalties for anyone who fires a gun into a house, a building — whether it has people inside or not, 10 years in prison; A child inside, shot and injured — 30 years in prison; A child inside, shot and seriously impaired — 40 years in prison; A child shot and killed — life in prison without parole.

"Criminals talk and the streets talk, and this bill ... is going to get the streets talking about, 'hey, maybe it's not worth it,'" said State Rep. Graham Filler (R-DeWitt).

He’s the Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and supports this effort. So does Republican Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido, the former chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

He says it could have a shot at passing.

"How does it affect anyone other than those that are living in the houses that want to protect their children, and themselves?" he said.

Republicans control the state legislature. This would have to get past leaders in both chambers who have made it clear any new gun legislation is dead on arrival.

But this is not about guns. It is about people.

"Senator Shirkey should take these bills up if they pass the House," said Lucido.

Related: Feds and Detroit team up against summer gun violence

He says the House Judiciary Committee chairman needs to take the lead to make it happen.

"Only if the chairman of the judiciary would take up the bills," said Lucido.

"I wouldn't say it's ... only on my shoulders, but I will say that I have to take some leadership on it," said Rep. Filler. "We don’t want to go back to the three strikes and you’re out, mandatory maximums for everything just to get a couple good hits on social media."

He added, "So what I'm trying to do is thread a needle; I'm trying to do something that supports the public health and safety, and at the same time, does raise penalties on these really, really bad actors."

The below video shows how these shootings have become an epidemic.

Video captures man opening fire on Detroit house

Last week, this gunman shot into a house, police said that had five adults and three children inside a house on Detroit's west side. One adult was shot in the hand. The alleged gunman has been arrested.

Last month, 11-year-old Saniyah Pugh was shot while having a sleepover inside a house on Detroit's east side.

Two people in custody after 11-year-old girl killed on Detroit’s eastside, police say

"We’re talking about 40 years, I say life. Because if that’s how you value that child’s life, you don’t value your own, you shouldn’t be on the street," said Detroit Police Chief James White.

"This is a great example of both Republicans and Dems working together to try to solve or at lease affect for the better a difficult problem," said Rep. Filler.

The committee chair says he will hold another hearing in the weeks ahead and move this effort forward.

