Wheat field fires in western Michigan prompt arson probe

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a series of fires in wheat fields in western Michigan prompted an arson investigation.

Two fires were reported recently just outside the village of Waldron.

Damage of the first fire on 15 acres was estimated at $10,000.

Then officers were dispatched to Wright Township to a field fire on 50 acres of straw waiting to be baled.

The damage was an estimated loss of $5,000.

The Hillsdale Daily News reports fire officials have not determined yet if the fires were connected.