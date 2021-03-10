Menu

Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Police: 19 cats, 3 dogs removed from home 'unfit for living'

items.[0].image.alt
File photo
Police lights file photo
Posted at 12:37 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 12:37:10-05

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — Nineteen cats and three dogs have been removed from a Port Huron home that a building inspector has deemed unfit for living.

Port Huron police say police and animal control officers found the animals Tuesday after a report of animal cruelty and hoarding.

Floors in the home were covered in animal urine and feces.

Police add that several of the animals were sick or diseased and a couple needed urgent care.

A 53-year-old woman and her 44-year-old husband have made plans to move from the home.

Police say the case is under investigations and charges are forthcoming.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time