Nessel: Fraudulent 'glamping' company pleads no contest in Antrim County

LANSING, Mich. — A company that advertised an upscale camping experience and then defrauded campers out of their money pleaded no contest in Antrim County Circuit Court.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the update Monday.

Bell Solviva Inc pleaded no contest to one felony count of larceny by conversion between $1,000 and $20,000, as well as one misdemeanor count of larceny by conversion between $200 and $1,000.

The company’s owners, Bradley and Sandra Carlson, were sentenced last month to two years of probation and were also ordered to pay restitution.

Starting in 2015, the Carlson advertised Bella Solviva as a “glamping,” or upscale camping, resort that was being built in the Antrim County area. The website and confirmation emails indicated that customers would have the option to receive a refund a reserved site wasn’t built or not built in time for a reservation, according to Nessel’s office.

Despite accepting deposits from 2015 to 2017 and never building the resort – and receiving repeated requests for refunds – more than 30 customers were never refunded.

“The victims in the case were lied to and taken advantage of, and my office will not stand for businesses that defraud their customers and steal their money,” Nessel said. “Customers must be able to trust their hard-earned money will be used as intended.”

Sentencing for Bella Solviva is scheduled for Dec. 13.

Because Bella Solviva is a corporation, it doesn’t face the possibility of jail or prison time, but may be sentenced to pay fines, costs and restitution.