Michigan man charged in a nearly 40-year-old Ann Arbor Cold Case

Posted at 11:17 AM, Oct 14, 2021
ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — A Michigan man has been charged in an Ann Arbor Cold case that dates backs to 1982.

According to the state of Michigan, Isiah Williams has been charged with one count of open murder in Washtenaw County’s 15th District Court nearly forty years after taking his then 9-month-old daughter from her mother's arms during a physical altercation.

Police say this altercation happened on April 29, 1982. It was the last time the mother, Denise Frazier-Daniel, saw her daughter alive.

“Every time my office takes on a potential case, we commit to a thorough review to properly evaluate if charges are warranted,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Law enforcement – though dedicated to protecting the public and securing justice for victims – sometimes falls short. In those instances, my office is ready to give cases another look to ensure the right decision is made."

Williams is currently in custody and is in the process of being extradited from Chicago, where he’s been living.

The state says court dates will not be set until that process is complete.

