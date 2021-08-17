Lansing police officer charged with child sexually abusive activity resigns

LANSING, Mich. — A Lansing Police Officer has resigned after being charged with child sexually abusive activity and accosting a child following a sex sting operation handled by the Shiawassee Human Oppression Team.

The Lansing Police Department announced Benjamin Fielder’s resignation on Tuesday. Fielder had been with the department for three years.

Fielder and four other men were arrested on Aug. 9. Authorities say they did not know each other prior to the sting operation.

According to Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole, Fielder and three of the men thought they were going to meet up with a 15-year-old girl and one man thought he was going to meet up with a 15-year-old boy.

BeGole said Fielder had a gun with him when he allegedly committed the crimes.

Fielder has also been charged with using a computer to commit a crime and felony firearm.

The other men charged are:

Corey James Mulanix, of Linden: child sexually abusive commercial activity, accosting children for immoral purposes, using computers/internet with another to commit a crime.

Nathan Matthew Schneider, of Owosso: child sexually abusive commercial activity, accosting children for immoral purposes, using computers/internet with another to commit a crime.

Thomas Brian Chester, of Haslett: child sexually abusive commercial activity, accosting children for immoral purposes, using computers/internet with another to commit a crime.