Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Former Catholic school teacher sentenced in sex abuse case

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
gavel, blind justice
Posted at 4:30 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 16:30:41-04

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A 67-year-old former Catholic school teacher will spend 12 to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing children during his tenure at a southern Michigan school in the 1970s.

Attorney General Dana Nessel's office says Joseph Comperchio was sentenced Wednesday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

He also must register as a sex offender.

Comperchio pleaded guilty in June to three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Nessel’s office charged Comperchio in September with six counts of criminal sexual conduct for sexually abusing two children and added five new counts in October related to two other individuals.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time