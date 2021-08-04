Former Catholic school teacher sentenced in sex abuse case

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A 67-year-old former Catholic school teacher will spend 12 to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing children during his tenure at a southern Michigan school in the 1970s.

Attorney General Dana Nessel's office says Joseph Comperchio was sentenced Wednesday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

He also must register as a sex offender.

Comperchio pleaded guilty in June to three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Nessel’s office charged Comperchio in September with six counts of criminal sexual conduct for sexually abusing two children and added five new counts in October related to two other individuals.