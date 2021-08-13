WMU to require weekly COVID-19 testing among unvaccinated students and staff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University is requiring all unvaccinated students and staff to be tested for COVID-19 weekly through September, according to President Edward Montgomery in a letter posted on Thursday.

We’re told testing will be conducted at the campus’s Sindecuse Health Center (SHC) starting the week of Aug. 29 for on-campus students and the week of Sept. 5 for staff, faculty and off-campus students.

Unvaccinated individuals are urged to receive the vaccine at SHC on Monday, Aug. 30 between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 31 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

“Students who do not comply with the testing protocol will face sanctions administered through the Office of Student Conduct,” President Montgomery writes. “Noncompliance among faculty and staff will be addressed in accordance with collective bargaining agreements and employee policies.”

