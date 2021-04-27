Whitmer says potential forthcoming policy changes will 'feel a little more normal' for Michiganders

(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Michigan's COVID-19 numbers are starting to come down.

"We are really rolling," she said during an event in Clinton Township Tuesday.

Nearly 48.5% of the population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

"The more people get vaccinated, the more things we'll be able to do," she said. The state plans to continue to monitor what the CDC is recommending.

Whitmer said she anticipates potential "forthcoming policy changes that will feel a little more normal for all of us."

This echoes what MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said in an interview with 7 Action News. Hertel said as vaccination rates continue to go up and case rates continue to go down, the state will be in a position to get back to a somewhat normal lifestyle where we were pre-pandemic.

Whitmer has previously said that the state's goal is to get back to normalcy before the Fourth of July, but is contingent on "everyone doing their part."

In the meantime, Whitmer stressed the importance of public health guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing.

