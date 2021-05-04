Walk-up COVID-19 vaccines now available at Walmart, Sam's Club stores in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Walmart and Sam's Club will be administering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines at 115 pharmacies across Michigan.

Vaccines are being administered via both walk-up and scheduled appointments.

Additionally, the company launched a nationwide Get Out The Vaccine campaign to encourage. more people to get vaccinated.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness, in a press release. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid .

Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week (Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday), and are administering the approved J&J, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Individuals are not required to be a member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.

