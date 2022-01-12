Watch

US shoppers find some groceries scarce due to virus, weather

Gene J. Puskar/AP
A shopper walks past partially empty frozen food coolers at a grocery in Cranberry Township, Pa., on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Shortages at U.S. grocery stores have grown in recent weeks as new problems — like the fast-spreading omicron variant and severe weather — have piled on to the supply chain struggles and labor shortages that have plagued retailers since the coronavirus pandemic began. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 8:49 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 20:49:57-05

(AP) — Shortages at U.S. grocery stores have grown more acute in recent weeks.

New problems like the fast-spreading omicron variant and severe weather are piling on to the supply chain struggles and labor shortages that have plagued retailers since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The shortages are widespread, impacting produce and meat as well as packaged goods like cereal.

And they’re being reported nationwide. U.S. groceries typically have 5% to 10% of their items out of stock at any given time.

According to the Consumer Brands Association, the unavailability rate is hovering around 15%.

Experts are divided on how long grocery shopping will sometimes feel like a scavenger hunt.

