Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

UAW reinstates mask mandate at work sites after updated CDC guidelines

items.[0].image.alt
UAW
uaw logo
Posted at 10:00 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 10:00:02-04

(WXYZ) — The United Auto Workers union is resuming wearing masks in all worksites.

The CDC is now recommending that people wear masks indoors in public areas with high or substantial transmission, even if they are fully vaccinated.

The union's COVID-19 joint task force reviewed the updated CDC guidelines and determined it was best for worker safety, citing the spread of the delta variant and its high rate of transmission among those who are unvaccinated.

Additionally, the task force urged members and their families to get vaccinated.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.