Top doc told Whitmer school mask mandate would curb virus

Posted at 1:39 PM, Aug 18, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s top doctor says she's told Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state health director that reinstituting a mask requirement in K-12 schools would likely lessen the spread of COVID-19, but she adds there are other factors when considering the step.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun reiterated Wednesday she's “concerned” about the coronavirus’ potential impact on schools as the delta variant takes hold.

The state health department last week strongly recommended universal masking in schools regardless of vaccination status but stopped short of requiring it.

Superintendents have expressed frustration over having to decide about masks, a contentious issue in recent school board meetings.

