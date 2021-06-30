Several Michigan unemployment offices reopen for in-person appointments

(WXYZ) — Beginning Wednesday, a dozen Michigan unemployment offices will reopen for in-person appointments for the first time since March 2020.
You can schedule an appointment online with time slots available between 8:15 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
The Unemployment Insurance Agency said the in-person option will be a huge benefit for Michiganders recovering from job loss during the pandemic.
Several West Michigan offices will be open:
- Grand Rapids: 3391 Plainfield Avenue NE, by appointment only.
- Kalamazoo: 1601 S. Burdick St, by appointment only.
- Muskegon: 2700 Baker St., by appoinment only.
For more information, click here.
Schedule an appointment