New England's success against COVID-19 could be a model

Posted at 4:43 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 16:43:42-04

BOSTON (AP) — New England is giving the rest of the country a possible glimpse into the future if more Americans get vaccinated.

The six-state region has among the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. and is seeing sustained drops in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Massachusetts officials for the first time declared none of the state’s communities at high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

In Rhode Island, coronavirus hospitalizations have hit their lowest levels in months.

And in Vermont, there hadn’t been a COVID-19 death in over two weeks until Friday.

