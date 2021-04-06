More than half of those hospitalized in Michigan due to COVID-19 are under 60

(WXYZ) — Hospitalizations are rising across Michigan due to the current COVID-19 case surge, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said in a press conference Tuesday.

They are up from 2,159 the previous week to 3,127 patients now in the hospital. Dr. Khaldun said half of those hospitalized are under the age of 60.

About 68% of people in the 60+ age group have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, Dr. Khaldun said.

A few weeks ago, Dr. Khaldun said the surge began in the 10-19 age group, then progressed to 20-29, then 30-39.

Overall, cases continue to rise across Michigan; Dr. Khaldun said there have been more than 5,000 cases every day with a seven-day average of 491 per million. Additionally, percent positivity is now 15.6 percent, up 38 percent from last week.

The state has also identified 1,817 variant cases in 54 different counties. There are likely many more that have not yet been identified, Dr. Khaldun said.

Additionally, the state is tracking 991 outbreaks in counties all across the state, stemming from K-12 schools, manufacturing, long-term care facilities and more.

Dr. Khaldun called on millennials, Generation Z and their parents to sign up and make appointments to get vaccinated in order to curb the spread.

