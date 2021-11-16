Watch

Michigan surpasses COVID-19 vaccine milestone, but concerns grow as cases rise

Posted at 8:36 AM, Nov 16, 2021
(WXYZ) — Michigan has surpassed its 70% COVID-19 vaccination milestone for residents 16 and older, the state health department announced on Monday. But cases in the state are continuing to rise.

Dr. Matthew Sims, director of infectious disease research at Beaumont Health, joined 7 UpFront.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

“There’s a lot of things to consider. Of course, it’s great that we got to 70% vaccination rate, but as you know, the older patients need their booster shots now, so we have to get there as well,” Sims said. “As we get into the colder weather and people move indoors more, it’s much easier to spread, and our case load has been going up pretty steadily since July. And now, we’re starting to see even more of a spike on top of that.

