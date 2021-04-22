Michigan reports 4,867 new COVID-19 cases, 108 more deaths

MICHIGAN — 4,867 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 108 deaths connected to COVID-19 on Thursday, April 22. The deaths announced Thursday include 75 that were identified during a vital records review.

There are 809,591 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17,139 total deaths in Michigan.

As of April 16, 603,094 have recovered from the virus.

8,310,165 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, and 6,166,654 have been administered as of April 21.

46.1% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

