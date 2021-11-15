Michigan reports 87 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 87 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks Monday.

The new outbreaks come at a time when Michigan is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. Health experts said last week that the state is in a fourth surge.

Michigan reports new school-related outbreaks every Monday.

