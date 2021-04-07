Michigan reports 8,015 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 8,015 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 30 deaths connected to COVID-19 on April 7, 2021.

There are 715,478 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,327 total deaths in Michigan.

As of April 3, 569,460 have recovered from the virus.

A total of 3,549 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus are hospitalized in the state.

5,661,745 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, and 4,732,399 have been administered as of April 5.

36.7% of Michiganders 16 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

