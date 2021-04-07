Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Michigan reports 8,015 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Fox 17
COVID 19 Cases Graphic.png
Posted at 2:53 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 14:58:11-04

LANSING, Mich. — 8,015 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 30 deaths connected to COVID-19 on April 7, 2021.

There are 715,478 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,327 total deaths in Michigan.

As of April 3, 569,460 have recovered from the virus.

A total of 3,549 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus are hospitalized in the state.

5,661,745 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, and 4,732,399 have been administered as of April 5.

36.7% of Michiganders 16 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

More information and resources on the coronavius pandemic

Find the latest numbers on case numbers and deaths through Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker.

Complete coverage of the pandemic is available on our coronavirus section.

Resources for individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits are the focus of our Rebound: West Michigan coverage.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.