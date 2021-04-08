Michigan reports 7,819 new COVID-19 cases, 73 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 7,819 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 73 deaths connected to COVID-19 on April 8, 2021.

Forty-three of those deaths were identified through a review of medical records.

There are 723,297 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,400 total deaths in Michigan.

As of April 3, 569,460 have recovered from the virus.

A total of 3,549 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus are hospitalized in Michigan.

5,661,745 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed across the state, and 4,871,713 have been administered as of April 6.

37.7% of Michiganders 16 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

