Michigan reports 7,955 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 7,955 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 33 deaths connected to COVID-19 on April 14, 2021.

There are 764,519 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,619 total deaths in Michigan.

A total of 4,205 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus are hospitalized in the state.

As of April 9, 587,283 have recovered from the virus.

6,236,165 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, and 5,445,335 have been administered as of April 12.

41.9% of the state's population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

