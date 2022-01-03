Watch

Michigan reports 61,235 total confirmed cases, 298 deaths per from Dec. 30-Jan. 3

The average number of new confirmed cases over that period is 12,247 per day
Posted at 3:45 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 15:45:06-05

MICHIGAN — Over a five day period from Thursday, December 30 to Monday, January 3, the state reported 61,235 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with 298 deaths

That includes 172 deaths identified through a vital records review.

Over that five-day period, the average number of new confirmed cases is 12,247 per day.

There are 1,568,573 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27,286 total deaths in Michigan.

As of Dec. 29, 1,284,015 have recovered from the virus.

5,933,585 Michiganders have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which accounts for 63.4 percent of the state's population.

