Michigan reports 6,311 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 6,311 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 10 deaths connected to COVID-19 on March 31, 2021.

There are 672,259 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,092 total deaths in Michigan.

A total of 2,424 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus are hospitalized in the state.

As of March 30, 569,460 have recovered from the virus.

4,997,505 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, and 4,296,395 have been administered as of March 30.

33.1% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine as of March 29.

