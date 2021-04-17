Michigan reports 5,530 new COVID-19 cases, 69 more deaths

MICHIGAN — 5,530 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 69 deaths connected to COVID-19 on Saturday, April 17.

Sixty of those deaths are from a Vital Records review.

There are 785,307 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,840 total deaths in Michigan.

As of April 9, 587,283 have recovered from the virus.

7,561,625 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed with 5,788,119 of those doses administered as of April 16.

