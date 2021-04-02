Michigan reports 5,498 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 5,498 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 20 deaths connected to COVID-19 on April 2, 2021.

There are 683,793 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,161 total deaths in Michigan.

As of March 30, 569,460 have recovered from the virus.

A total of 2,687 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus are hospitalized in the state.

4,997,505 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed across the state, and 4,522,415 have been administered as of March 31.

35.2% of the state's population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

