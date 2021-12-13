Watch

Michigan reports 47 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks

Brittainy Newman/AP
View of an empty classroom at P.S. 5 Port Morris, a Bronx elementary school, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Classroom
Posted at 12:55 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 12:55:13-05

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 47 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks on Monday.

The new outbreaks come at a time when Michigan is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. Michigan is still considered a COVID-19 hotspot after weeks of battling what doctors say is our fourth surge. Come Christmas, cases are expected to rise even more as our state battles not one, but two coronavirus variants.

Michigan typically reports new school-related outbreaks every Monday.

Check the list of new outbreaks below:

