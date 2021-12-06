Michigan reports 46 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 46 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks on Monday.

The new outbreaks come at a time when Michigan is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. Health experts say that the state is in a fourth surge.

The state is also reporting 511 ongoing outbreaks in schools.

Michigan typically reports new school-related outbreaks every Monday.

Check the list of new outbreaks below:

Check the list of ongoing outbreaks below:

