Michigan reports 4,964 new COVID-19 cases, 58 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 4,964 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 58 deaths connected to COVID-19 on April 6, 2021.

Sixteen of those deaths were identified through a vital records review.

There are 707,463 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,297 total deaths in Michigan.

As of April 3, 569,460 have recovered from the virus.

A total of 3,510 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 are hospitalized as of April 6.

5,623,595 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed across the state, and 4,706,383 have been administered as of April 4.

36.5% of the state's population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

More information and resources on the coronavius pandemic

Find the latest numbers on case numbers and deaths through Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker.

Complete coverage of the pandemic is available on our coronavirus section.

Resources for individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits are the focus of our Rebound: West Michigan coverage.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube