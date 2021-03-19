Michigan reports 3,730 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 3,730 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 15 deaths connected to COVID-19 on March 19, 2021.

There are 622,151 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,850 total deaths in Michigan.

1,294 adults are hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus in the state.

As of March 12, 556,697 have recovered from the virus.

3,854,035 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state, and 3,412,372 have been administered as of March 18.

About 27.1% of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

More information and resources on the coronavius pandemic

Find the latest numbers on case numbers and deaths through Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker.

Complete coverage of the pandemic is available on our coronavirus section.

Resources for individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits are the focus of our Rebound: West Michigan coverage.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube