Michigan reports 2,629 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 2,629 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 25 deaths connected to COVID-19 on March 18, 2021.

Twenty-four of those deaths were identified through a vital records review.

There are 618,421 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,835 total deaths in Michigan.

As of March 12, 556,697 have recovered from the virus.

3,815,535 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been shipped throughout the state, and 3,225,485 of those have been administered as of March 16.

25.6% of the state's population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

