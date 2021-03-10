Michigan reports 2,316 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 2,316 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 7 deaths connected to COVID-19 on March 10, 2021.

There are 601,284 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,706 total deaths in Michigan.

As of March 5, 549,881 have recovered from the virus.

3,408,915 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed across the state, and 2,689,248 have been administered as of March 8.

