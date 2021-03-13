Menu

Michigan reports 1,659 new cases, 38 more deaths

30 deaths came from a vital records review
Posted at 3:22 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 15:22:38-05

MICHIGAN — 1,659 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan today. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 38 deaths connected to COVID-19 on March 13, 2021.

30 of those deaths came from a vital records review.

There are 607,437 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,774 total deaths in Michigan.

As of March 5, 549,881 have recovered from the virus.

1,870,979 people have been fully vaccinated in Michigan, which is 23.1% of the population.

3,421,585 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed across the state, and 2,921,636 have been administered as of March 11.

