Michigan reports 1,486 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Posted at 2:44 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 14:44:36-05

LANSING, Mich. — 1,486 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 10 deaths connected to COVID-19 on March 5, 2021.

There are 594,765 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,610 total deaths in Michigan.

As of March 1, 541,258 have recovered from the virus.

3,031,775 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed across the state, and 2,427,156 have been administered as of March 3.

