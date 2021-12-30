Watch

MDHHS to retain current quarantine guidelines while awaiting additional CDC info

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that they will be retaining their current quarantine and isolation guidelines until they review the evidence behind the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and receive additional information related to special populations and high-risk settings.

The CDC recently issued new guidelines for COVID quarantine and isolation, shortening that period in some circumstances.

“The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services intends to review the supporting evidence behind this guidance, while awaiting additional information from the CDC, specifically for special populations and in high-risk settings. In the interim, MDHHS will retain current quarantine and isolation guidelines including guidelines for K-12 [lnks.gd] and congregate care settings,” the statement reads in part.

The MDHHS urged Michiganders to get vaccinated, saying it’s the best protection available against variants of concern. They also encouraged people to wear well-fitting masks, socially distance and get tested and stay home when feeling ill.

Here is Michigan’s current quarantine and isolation guidance:

