MDHHS to retain current quarantine guidelines while awaiting additional CDC info

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that they will be retaining their current quarantine and isolation guidelines until they review the evidence behind the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and receive additional information related to special populations and high-risk settings.

The CDC recently issued new guidelines for COVID quarantine and isolation, shortening that period in some circumstances.

“The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services intends to review the supporting evidence behind this guidance, while awaiting additional information from the CDC, specifically for special populations and in high-risk settings. In the interim, MDHHS will retain current quarantine and isolation guidelines including guidelines for K-12 [lnks.gd] and congregate care settings,” the statement reads in part.

The MDHHS urged Michiganders to get vaccinated, saying it’s the best protection available against variants of concern. They also encouraged people to wear well-fitting masks, socially distance and get tested and stay home when feeling ill.

Here is Michigan’s current quarantine and isolation guidance:

If you are exposed: CDC.gov/coronavirus [lnks.gd]

If you are waiting for test results: Michigan.gov/Coronavirus [lnks.gd]

If you test positive: Michigan.gov/Coronavirus/TracingandIsolation [lnks.gd]

If you or your child will return to in-person learning next week: Michigan.gov/SchoolGuidance [lnks.gd]

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.