MDHHS to report COVID cases, deaths once a week as cases decline

(WXYZ) — The state announced Monday that they are changing the way they report COVID cases and deaths, with the reports now coming once a week.
Starting the week of April 4, 2022, data will be updated in the following way:
- Case and death data will be updated once per week on Wednesdays.
- Case and death data will be inclusive of both confirmed and probable cases and deaths.
- The cumulative county COVID-19 case rate map will be replaced with a map of the CDC COVID-19 community levels and will be refreshed on Fridays.