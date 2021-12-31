MDHHS adopts CDC's updated quarantine guidance for general public

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan health officials say they’ll update the state’s quarantine guidance for the general public to reflect recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommended shortening the quarantine and isolation period for those who aren’t vaccinated or haven’t received their booster to five days, followed by another five days of wearing a well-fitting mask around others.

Guidance will continue to evolve as the CDC learns more information, according to a news release Friday.

“We have safe and effective tools for preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive at MDHHS. “Getting vaccinated continues to be the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization, and we urge all Michiganders over age 5 to get vaccinated as soon as possible. These most recent updates to the quarantine and isolation guidelines are a reflection on our progress as we learn more about COVID – but we are not in the clear as variants like omicron continue to create new challenges in the fight to end this pandemic. Continue to wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth, test and social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, avoid large gatherings and get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already.”

Specifics of the new COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidance will be shared as more information becomes available from the CDC, MDHHS said.

Last week, MDHHS adopted updated CDC guidance on isolation and quarantine for health care workers.