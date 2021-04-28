Watch

Judge rejects challenge to masks, virus tests for athletes

'Let Them Play'
Posted at 3:57 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 15:57:22-04

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has rejected a request to stop regular coronavirus testing of Michigan school athletes and other steps ordered by the state health department.

Judge Michael Kelly says an injunction isn’t appropriate at this stage because a group called Let Them Play Michigan is unlikely to win the case.

The group argued that health department orders, especially weekly virus testing, should have gone through a formal rule-making process.

But the judge says state law “plainly gives” authority to the health director to issue emergency orders in response to a pandemic.

