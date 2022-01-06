Holland Hospital implements visitor restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Hospital is implementing visitor restrictions to minimize the spread of COVID-19, protect staff and allow the hospital to continue providing services to the community, a news release said Thursday.

It comes amid limited hospital capacity throughout Ottawa County as coronavirus cases continue to rise throughout the state.

The hospital’s new visitation guidelines include:

All inpatients are allowed one adult visitor that will remain the same for the duration of the patient’s stay.

Boven Birth Center patients are allowed one designated support person.

Visitors for COVID-19 patients and any others in isolation because of infection precautions will wear appropriate PPE at all times, as directed by staff, and must remain in the patient’s room throughout their visit.

Patients under 18 are allowed two parents or guardians.

No children under the age of 16 are allowed to visit.

Regardless of vaccination status, all visitors will be screened upon arrival. Anyone with a COVID-19 diagnosis or exposure to the virus within the last five days, or with COVID-19 symptoms, will not be allowed to visit. Anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms will be advised to seek medical care.

All visitors must wear a hospital-provided mask and follow posted safety and behavioral guidelines at all times.

Read the full list of visitor guidelines here.