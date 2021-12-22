Governor Whitmer comments on FDA authorized Pfizer pill

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has released a statement about the now FDA authorized pill manufactured by Pfizer.

“This pill is a powerful new tool in our arsenal to keep Michiganders safe. With it, we will be able to help high-risk Michiganders who test positive for COVID-19 recover effectively at home without requiring hospitalization, alleviating the burden on our hospitals and health care workers,” says Whitmer.

Whitmer says in the statement that there are steps every Michigander can take to protect themselves.

“We are facing a difficult surge, but I know we can get through it if we all do our part,” says Whitmer. “We all know how to protect ourselves against COVID-19 as we enter our third calendar year of dealing with this virus. We have incredible tools in the form of life-saving vaccines and new pills. Take action to keep yourself safe.”