Gov. Whitmer holds firm on July 1 indoor capacity limit on bars and restaurants

(WXYZ) — On Tuesday, many COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Bars and restaurants can remain open until 2 a.m. Outdoor capacity limits are lifted completely. Weddings and special events indoors have no state capacity limits, only those put in place by the venues where they are held.

But the 50% indoor capacity limits on bars and restaurants remain in effect until July 1.

While the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association supports the current COVID plans, another group of bar and restaurant owners in Macomb County is suing over their losses from COVID lockdowns. Many of these owners have said waiting another month is arbitrary.

While in Lansing today, 7 Action News reporter Jim Kiertzner asked the governor if she would move the date up. In the past, she has said the month is needed to make sure COVID does not make a comeback.

“We still know that COVID is present. We’re still not at 70% of our population vaccinated, that’s the goal,” Whitmer said.

When asked if she could lift the indoor capacity limits now and if COVID numbers go up, she could impose new restrictions.

Whitmer answered, “There’s nothing on the horizon that’s going to change this plan.”

The governor was asked if regional restrictions like we had last year are a possibility.

She answered by saying she was on a conference call with the nation’s leading expert and said, “We had a call with Dr. Fauci and there’s not an indication that’s likely to happen.”

At the event with the governor was State Sen. Curtis Hertel, Jr. representing the Lansing area. He, like the governor, is a Democrat. The senator’s wife Elizabeth is the governor’s health director.

The senator was asked if waiting a month just to see if there’s a COVID outbreak is arbitrary.

“Again, I think in all fairness, James, we’re heading in the direction of fully opening the economy,” he said.

The governor also said they are watching COVID variants closely for a possible surge.