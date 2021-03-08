First case of B117 COVID-19 variant identified in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Livingston County Health Department has identified the first case of the COVID-19 B117 variant in the county.

The health department is recommending COVID-19 testing for anyone who attended these locations:

Michigan Institute of Athletics Gym in Livingston County from Feb. 13 to present, including friends and family members who spent time with individuals who visited this location.

Grappling Industries BJJ & NOGI Round Robin Tournament on Feb. 13.

If anyone who attended these locations has symptoms, the health departments says to isolate, undergo testing and ask anyone who had close contact to quarantine for 14 days.

The health departments said all residents should be aware of the variant and limit any possible exposures to COVID-19. The variant is more easily transmitted and could lead to more cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

"The possibility of additional spread of the variant is a concern," LCHD Medical Director Juan Marquez said. "At this point, and with the guidance of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, we are encouraging extra precautions."

