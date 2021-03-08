Menu

Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

First case of B117 COVID-19 variant identified in Livingston County

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Virus Outbreak Variant
Posted at 11:57 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 11:57:17-05

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Livingston County Health Department has identified the first case of the COVID-19 B117 variant in the county.

The health department is recommending COVID-19 testing for anyone who attended these locations:

  • Michigan Institute of Athletics Gym in Livingston County from Feb. 13 to present, including friends and family members who spent time with individuals who visited this location.
  • Grappling Industries BJJ & NOGI Round Robin Tournament on Feb. 13.

If anyone who attended these locations has symptoms, the health departments says to isolate, undergo testing and ask anyone who had close contact to quarantine for 14 days.

The health departments said all residents should be aware of the variant and limit any possible exposures to COVID-19. The variant is more easily transmitted and could lead to more cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

"The possibility of additional spread of the variant is a concern," LCHD Medical Director Juan Marquez said. "At this point, and with the guidance of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, we are encouraging extra precautions."

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus Resources
The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.