Federal government agrees to send medical team to support Mercy Health Muskegon

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s request for additional staffing help at Mercy Health Muskegon has been approved.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says the federal government has agreed to send a 17-person medical team to support Mercy Health’s doctors and nurses as they treat COVID-19 and other patients.

MDHHS says the staffing team will include registered nurses, a doctor and other health care workers.

The team will start treating patients on December 30 and will provide support for the next 30 days.

The team will help provide monoclonal antibody treatment in addition to other support duties, according to MDHHS.

“As the Omicron variant quickly becomes the dominant strain of COVID-19 across the United States, I am grateful to our federal partners for their continued support that is providing much-needed relief to Michigan's hospitals and health care personnel,” said Governor Whitmer. “Michigan’s health care heroes have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic for over 18 months, and I am again asking Michiganders to take steps to help reduce the strain on our hospital systems. First, get vaccinated and if you are eligible, get your booster, to help keep you out of the hospital. If you plan on traveling for the holidays or attending an indoor gathering, please get tested beforehand and stay home if you’re sick. Take these actions to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.”

Earlier this month, officials announced three additional teams would be providing support at Beaumont Hospital – Dearborn, Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids and Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw. Those teams will be extended for another 30 days.

The federal staffing teams come as Michigan hospitals strain due to a spike in COVID-19 patients. As of Dec. 20, 3,944 Michiganders are hospitalized for COVID-19.