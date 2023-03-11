COVID-19 3 years later: What's changed?

WXMI — March 10, 2023 marks exactly three years since the state of Michigan announced its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Since then, there have been more than three million coronavirus cases in the state and 42,000 Michiganders have lost their lives to the virus.

Three years later, many people once again feel some sense of normalcy, after dealing with shutdowns, masks and social distancing for so long.

"COVID was such a huge unknown when it first hit," Region 6 Medical Director Jerry Evans told FOX 17 Friday.

That "unknown" put people around the world on edge — in many cases, boosting sanitation efforts staying away from crowds.

"We didn't know a lot about it and there was a lot of fear. There were a lot of questions in the minds of those of us in medicine. We didn't know what to expect," Evans said.

A majority of Michiganders followed health recommendations and masked up to try and stop the spread of the virus.

FOX17

"When we had the delta variant, the delta variant was the worst. That was the worst of the worst. That was killing a lot of people and causing a lot of serious diseases," Evans said. "Fortunately, now, it's become another disease that's out there, which is good. Now, it's still a serious disease in some cases, but in most cases, right now, with the current variants, at least in the United States, it's not as serious and we're able to deal with it."

Evans oversees and coordinates with the coalition of hospitals and EMS agencies in 13 counties throughout West Michigan. He added that, as he looked back to the past, he would tell himself to be ready for change.

"I would say just know that whatever is coming, it's going to be constantly changing. But with COVID we can get through it, and it'll constantly be the new variants," he added.

FOX17

Now, in March 2023, we're getting more of a sense of returning to what it was like before the pandemic; however, people worldwide continue to take certain precautions.

"It's true that people can walk around without masks, and I fully support that. I think we have to be careful if you're going to go into somebody's home, which has potentially some serious illnesses. Just be aware of yourself. And if you're sick, don't go there. Don't expose those people," Evans said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube