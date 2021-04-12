West Michigan Vaccine Clinic opens up more appointments for this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More COVID-19 vaccination appointments have opened up for this week at the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place, according to a news release Monday.

Officials hope to administer a total of 24,000 vaccinations Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, so clinic operators are encouraging anyone who is 16 or older and hasn’t received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to make an appointment.

Clinic hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

DeVos Place is located at 303 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.

Anyone 18 or older may schedule an appointment here.

Those who need assistance or are ages 16 or 17 may call 833-755-0696 to schedule.

Minors will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Clinic operators also remind those coming downtown that Int. 196 eastbound is closed over the Grand River, so drivers should allow extra time.

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic is a collaborative effort between Kent County, Mercy Health and Spectrum Health.