Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Private Florida school won't employ vaccinated teachers

items.[0].image.alt
Marta Lavandier/AP
A security guard walks the perimeter of the Centner Academy, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Miami. The private school founded by an anti-vaccination activist in South Florida has warned teachers and staff against taking the COVID-19 vaccine. The Centner Academy sent parents a letter Monday informing them of a new policy against employing anyone who has had the shots. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Virus Outbreak Unvaccinated Teachers
Posted at 4:39 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 16:39:08-04

MIAMI (AP) — A private school founded by an anti-vaccination activist in South Florida has warned teachers and staff against taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centner Academy in Miami sent parents a letter Monday informing them of a new policy against employing anyone who's had the shots.

Teachers or staff who have already received the vaccine were told to continue reporting to school but to stay separated from students.

Co-founder Leila Centner wrote employees last week saying she made the decision with a “very heavy heart.”

Centner and her husband David Centner started the school in 2019 after moving to Miami from New York.

The school’s website promotes “medical freedom” from vaccines.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.