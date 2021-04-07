Watch

MSU to vaccinate students at student-only clinic

(File)
MSU
Posted at 5:56 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 17:56:29-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to its students starting Friday, April 9, according to MSU Newsroom.

We’re told vaccine doses will be given inside the Pavilion for Agricultural and Livestock Education.

MSU adds that over 80 percent of its students intend to receive the vaccine, as determined by a survey carried out by the school’s National Social Norms Center.

“We are thrilled to now have the ability to provide a safe and effective, single-dose vaccine directly to our student population, who overwhelmingly want to receive one,” says MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “The more people who get vaccinated, the closer we get to a more typical fall semester.”

Students who are interested in receiving the vaccine must schedule an appointment, the university says, adding that patients must bring an MSU student ID, state ID, driver’s license or passport.

