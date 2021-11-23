More than 10% of kids 5-11 received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, state says

DETROIT (WXYZ) — According to the state, more than 10% of Michigan kids ages 5 to 11 have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said as of Friday, more than 87,000, or 10.5%, of kids ages 5 to 11 have gotten their first dose.

MDHHS is urging parents and caregivers to get vaccinated ahead of the holidays.

"We know these vaccines work and protect our children and their families,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Even healthy children can suffer serious affects from COVID-19. Being able to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as we go into the holidays can help protect family members and friends of all ages as we gather to celebrate.”

On Nov. 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the shot for the age group after the vaccine received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

The state says about 825,000 kids in Michigan are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. According to data from Pfizer on the age group, the vaccine is 91% effective in preventing symptomatic disease.

The Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11 is administered in a series of two doses, 21 days a part. The age group receives one-third the amount of the adult dosage.

To find a vaccine near you, visit Vaccines.gov or call 211.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine.

