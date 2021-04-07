Watch

Michigan promotes shots, not more restrictions, during surge

(WXYZ)
MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun gives Gov. Gretchen Whitmer her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, April 6, 2020 at Ford Field.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gets COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 3:18 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 15:18:52-04

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan's health director says the state is focusing on getting more people vaccinated, not imposing new restrictions on the economy, despite a wave of COVID-19 cases.

Elizabeth Hertel notes that indoor high school sports, a source of infections, are wrapping up soon, and spring sports are outdoors.

All teen athletes must be regularly tested.

Michigan lately has been at or near the top in the U.S. for new COVID-19 cases.

The health department says about 37% of residents 16 and older has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The number of people with COVID-19 admitted to Michigan hospitals has doubled every 12 to 14 days for three weeks.

