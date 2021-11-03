Watch

Michigan health agency, doctors urge COVID vaccine for kids

Nathan Sharkey
Posted at 11:15 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 11:15:50-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Top state health officials, pediatricians and vaccine advocates are urging parents to get Michigan’s 825,000 children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated against COVID-19.

Appointments are opening a day after the U.S. gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size shots.

More than 450 children under age 12 in Michigan are becoming infected with the coronavirus each day in Michigan.

The risk of severe disease and death is low in young children.

But experts say there is no way to know how serious an individual case will be, saying vaccinations are the way out of the pandemic.

